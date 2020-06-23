Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER's Esports calendar, June 24-28

RACER's Esports calendar, June 24-28

Esports

RACER's Esports calendar, June 24-28

By June 23, 2020 6:12 AM

By |

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
June 25 2:00 p.m. W Series Esports League – Brands Hatch W Series iRacing info here
June 28 1:00 p.m. Race of Champions – Gran Canaria ROC Assetto Corsa click here
June 28 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Monza Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here

Esports, Uncategorized

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home