RACER's Esports calendar, June 24-28

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|June 25
|2:00 p.m.
|W Series Esports League – Brands Hatch
|W Series
|iRacing
|info here
|June 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Race of Champions – Gran Canaria
|ROC
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|June 28
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Monza
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
