Paul Miller Racing pauses IMSA GTD program

The championship-winning Paul Miller Racing team will step back from racing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll in the automotive sector.

As the owner of multiple auto dealerships with a combined staff count somewhere in the 700 range, Miller has chosen to park the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 while his businesses have been forced to furlough or release numerous employees.

RACER has learned the decision to halt its racing activities is not part of a larger plan to stop racing altogether, but rather as an empathetic move to stand with those within the dealership group who’ve been unable to work. PMR’s decision mirrors those made by the factory Porsche GT Team, which is leaving IMSA’s GT Le Mans class at the end of the year, and Corvette Racing, which cancelled its trip to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans while many workers within the General Motors family have faced layoffs and job losses during the pandemic. As the economy improves and financial health is restored, PMR is expected to return to the GT Daytona class.

In the one WeatherTech Championship race held so far in 2020, PMR was victorious as team veterans Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis, and Andrea Caldarelli won the prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona in the No. 48 entry. Miller’s Georgia-based team also captured IMSA’s season-long GTD championship in 2018 with Sellers, Snow, Lewis, Caldarelli, and Bryce Miller sharing driving duties.

It’s unclear if PMR will take part in any additional IMSA races this season, and if or where its drivers might compete during the team’s inactivity. A call made to Mr. Miller for comment was not immediately returned.