Fans allowed for Iowa IndyCar

IndyCar has announced that fans will be able to attend Iowa Speedway for its upcoming July 17-18 race weekend at the 7/8ths-mile oval.

IndyCar and Iowa Speedway will observe safe social distancing and provide enhanced hygiene and safety precautions for all fans in attendance, following the guidance of public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal authorities. Only a limited number of tickets will be available for the upcoming race weekend with each group of fans in attendance separated by at least 6 feet of distancing, in order to align with Iowa state COVID-19 guidelines.

All previously purchased tickets for the July 17 and 18 race weekend will be honored by Iowa Speedway, including season tickets. Seating will be reassigned for all existing ticketholders in order to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Ticketholders will be notified about their specific seat locations in the coming days, and tickets will either be emailed or printed and distributed beginning July 1. A limited number of remaining tickets for the race weekend will then go on sale Friday, June 26, and fans will be able to secure their seats online through http://www.iowaspeedway.com or by phone at 866-787-8946.

The July race weekend will feature two full points races for the NTT IndyCar Series on back-to-back nights with two 250-mile races under the lights. The ARCA Menards Series will also race on Saturday afternoon ahead of the second IndyCar event.

As part of the enhanced health and safety measures for the event weekend, all guests will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before entering the parking areas and only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield. Hand sanitizer and face coverings will be distributed to each guest when they enter the track, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be implemented throughout the facility over the course of the weekend.

Additional protocols and guidelines for guests planning to attend can be found at www.iowaspeedway.com, along with pricing and seating options.