The Week In IndyCar, June 17, with Michael Andretti

Championship-winning IndyCar driver and team owner Michael Andretti pays a visit to The Week In IndyCar show to answer fan questions in the listener-driven show.

Episode time stamps for select topics:

  • Racing within a compressed schedule (starts at 0m41s)
  • Carl Haas story and Ferrari F1 (7m27s)
  • Andretti Autosport’s strength at the Indy 500 (12m18s)
  • Driving for Chip Ganassi in 1994 (14m13s)
  • Supporting Indy Lights and its future growth (16m35s)
  • Cousin John Andretti (21m15s)
  • Racing with his father Mario as a teammate (26m40s)
  • Next-generation Andretti drivers in the pipeline? (28m05s)
  • Favorite disco song (sent in by Bryan Herta)? (31m07s)

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/8cm39-e02d76

