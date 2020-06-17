The Week In IndyCar, June 17, with Michael Andretti
Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, June 17, with Michael Andretti
By Marshall Pruett |
1 hour ago
Championship-winning IndyCar driver and team owner Michael Andretti pays a visit to The Week In IndyCar show to answer fan questions in the listener-driven show.
Episode time stamps for select topics:
- Racing within a compressed schedule (starts at 0m41s)
- Carl Haas story and Ferrari F1 (7m27s)
- Andretti Autosport’s strength at the Indy 500 (12m18s)
- Driving for Chip Ganassi in 1994 (14m13s)
- Supporting Indy Lights and its future growth (16m35s)
- Cousin John Andretti (21m15s)
- Racing with his father Mario as a teammate (26m40s)
- Next-generation Andretti drivers in the pipeline? (28m05s)
- Favorite disco song (sent in by Bryan Herta)? (31m07s)
https://www.podbean.com/media/player/8cm39-e02d76
