RACER's Esports calendar, June 18-23

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|June 18
|2:00 p.m.
|W Series Esports League – COTA
|W Series
|iRacing
|info here
|June 20
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|June 21
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Road Atlanta
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
|June 21
|8:00 p.m.
|GR Supra GT Cup – Laguna Seca
|Supra GT
|Gran Turismo Sport
|info here
|June 23
|6:30 p.m.
|KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – TBD
|Formula 4
|iRacing
|info here
