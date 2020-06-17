RACER's Esports calendar, June 18-23

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
June 18 2:00 p.m. W Series Esports League – COTA W Series iRacing info here
June 20 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Lime Rock Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
June 21 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Road Atlanta Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here
June 21 8:00 p.m. GR Supra GT Cup – Laguna Seca Supra GT Gran Turismo Sport info here
June 23 6:30 p.m. KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – TBD Formula 4 iRacing info here

