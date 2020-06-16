IMSA to allow limited fan presence at Daytona race

Daytona International Speedway will allow up to 5000 fans to attend IMSA’s WeatherTech 240 At Daytona International Speedway on July 4. The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event marks IMSA’s return to racing after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped its calendar clear from March through June.

“We’ve waited a long time to welcome our loyal race fans back to Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona Beach area,” said DIS President Chip Wile. “There has been a lot of work and extensive planning by our track staff, IMSA, government and health officials, as well as NASCAR to methodically bring fans back to our historic facility. Rest assured we will make sure that every fan in attendance is safe and can enjoy the excitement of the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At Daytona. Having the IMSA sports cars back for this summer tradition just got more exciting with fans here to see it.”

According to DIS, tickets will be sold for “seating in the frontstretch grandstands, as well as a limited number of infield camping guests. All must be Florida residents and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The limited camping spots will be located in NASCAR Turns 1 and 2 areas of the infield. Those fans will be required to watch the race from their RV site.”

In concert with strict coronavirus-abatement guidelines for all IMSA competitors, officials, and media covering the event, DIS says, “All guests who attend the (event) will be screened before entering the facility; required to wear face coverings; and must maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.”

For fans interested in attending the WeatherTech 240, DIS has published an extensive list of event protocols on its website.