The Week In IndyCar with Mike Hull

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull is here for The Week In IndyCar show to answer questions about his driver’s win in Texas and more in the listener-driven show.

Episode time stamps for select topics:

  1. What makes Scott Dixon so good? (starts at 0m48s)
  2. How was the Texas event different under COVID-19 restrictions, and on Michael Cannon’s engineering influence (4m54s)
  3. Thoughts on sim racing for driver development? (21m29s)
  4. Felix Rosenqvist’s year-to-year growth at Texas, team’s reaction to his crash (25m29s)
  5. Difficulties in expanding to three cars with Marcus Ericsson? (31m44s)
  6. What does the cable that gets connected to the car do? (35m30s)
  7. Explaining the job titles and roles on an IndyCar crew (38m48s)

