Isaakyan set for Le Mans return with Inter Europol

Former FIA WEC SMP Racing LMP1 driver Matevos Isaakyan will suit up for Polish LMP team Inter Europol Competition at the Le Mans 24 Hours in September, and also in the 2020 European Le Mans Series season.

He will race in the team’s No. 34 LMP2 class Ligier JS P217 alongside Inter Europol regular Kuba Smiechowski and Rene Binder, who also has LMP1 experience with ByKolles.

The trio will contest the full ELMS season and Le Mans together. Isaakyan fills the seat which was originally slated to be taken by former Rebellion LMP1 man Mathias Beche.

The driver line-up for team’s other Ligier JS P217, which will race in the ELMS but hasn’t currently been granted a Le Mans entry slot, is yet to be announced. The team also competes in the ELMS’s LMP3 class and will continue its relationship with Ligier Automotive into 2020. It will race a pair of brand-new Ligier JS P320s in the new-look ELMS LMP3 field this year, which features the brand new P3 cars from both Ligier and Duqueine.

“We are all looking forward to the season to start after this long and difficult break and are happy to have these three strong drivers together in one car,” said team manager Sascha Fassbender.

“They have known each other a long time and can build on each others strong points. It will be an interesting season.”



Isaakyan says he is excited to race in the ELMS once again as part of this deal. He is a previous ELMS race winner, scoring the Dallara P217’s only ELMS victory to date with SMP Racing back in 2017, at Paul Ricard.

“I’m very excited to join No.34 crew of Inter Europol Competition team for the 2020 ELMS season and 24h of Le Mans,” the Russian driver said. “I’m looking forward to be driving with, instead of against, my old competitors from the World Series, Rene and Kuba. I think we have a very strong crew and can’t wait to prove it on track.”