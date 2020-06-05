FREE! RACER’s 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Season Guide

The NTT IndyCar Series begins its 2020 season on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway Saturday night. To get you up to speed and ready for the 200mph-plus action under the lights, enjoy RACER magazine’s 52-page 2020 NTT IndyCar Series preview.

It’s fully updated and packed with features, interviews and information, and it’s FREE! Just CLICK HERE for a digital magazine experience that takes you inside the fastest, closest racing series on the planet.

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series field is loaded with champions, Indy 500 winners, and an exciting new wave of young drivers who aren’t intimidated by the thought of going wheel-to-wheel with guys like defending champion Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud.

Kicking off with 200 super-fast laps around 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway (June 6; LIVE 8 p.m ET on NBC), the 14-race IndyCar season will be a rapid-fire test of nerve, skill and versatility. With ovals, road courses and city streets all bringing their own unique challenges, there’s nothing else like it in racing.

From 230mph passes in the 104th Indianapolis 500, to late-braking duels at Road America or Mid-Ohio, to slugging it out on the streets of St. Petersburg, excellence is the only option if you want to be the champion. It’s why IndyCar drivers are a different breed.

Enjoy the ride, but first enjoy the read!

ALL AMERICAN

Josef Newgarden vs. Alexander Rossi is a marquee matchup in the making.

LIVING ON THE EDGE

If you’re racing to win, Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal know it’s a fine line between success and disaster.

SCREEN TIME

IndyCar’s new-for-2020 aeroscreen is a hit with the racers. Will Power tells us why.

ATTITUDE INCLUDED

Meet IndyCar’s new generation. They’re fast, confident and ready to win – right now.

PATH TO GLORY

Simon Pagenaud plots a path to Indianapolis 500 victory.

THE 200MPH CLUB

Meet the drivers taking on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

FINAL LAPS

Tony Kanaan is bowing out of full-time action on his own terms – racing for wins.

