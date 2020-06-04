RACER’s Esports calendar, June 6-9

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
June 6 10:30 a.m. Formula E Race at Home Challenge Formula E rFactor 2 FS1
June 6 3:00 p.m. Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Spa Trans Am Assetto Corsa click here
June 7 10:30 a.m. Formula 1 Virtual GP – Baku Formula 1 F1 2019 ESPN
June 7 3:00 p.m. Skip Barber eRace Series – Daytona Skip Barber Assetto Corsa info here
June 7 8:00 p.m. GR Supra GT Cup – Le Mans Supra GT Gran Turismo Sport info here
June 9 6:30 p.m. KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – Homestead Formula 4 iRacing info here

