Miles reaffirms plans for fans at Indy 500

NTT IndyCar Series CEO Mark Miles has reaffirmed the Penske Entertainment Corporation’s plans to hold August’s Indianapolis 500 with fans in attendance.

“We remain committed to welcoming the world’s greatest fans to the Speedway for the Indianapolis 500-mile race in late August,” he said in a statement released on Thursday.

Miles’ statement follows today’s news that fans will not be permitted to attend IndyCar’s event on the IMS road course, or the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup rounds at the brickyard over the July 4 weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500, Brickyard 400, and a litany of other races throughout the sports have been moved or cancelled in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in most instances as various series have returned to action, fans have not been permitted to take part due to coronavirus-related guidelines.

Despite being nearly three months away, the state of Indiana’s reopening plan would allow for fan attendance at the Indy 500, provided further outbreaks do not occur, and with social distancing employed.