RACER's Esports calendar, June 3-9

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|June 6
|10:30 a.m.
|Formula E Race at Home Challenge
|Formula E
|rFactor 2g
|FS1
|June 6
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – TBA
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|June 7
|3:00 p.m.
|Skip Barber eRace Series – Daytona
|Skip Barber
|Assetto Corsa
|info here
|June 7
|8:00 p.m.
|GR Supra GT Cup – Le Mans
|Supra GT
|Gran Turismo Sport
|info here
|June 9
|6:30 p.m.
|KCR Simulators F4 U.S. Esports Championship – Homestead
|Formula 4
|iRacing
|info here
Comments