Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Ryan Briscoe?
Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Marshall Pruett
3 hours ago
The 20th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car ace Ryan Briscoe. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode keywords:
I’m A Lover
Daft Punk
Justin Wilson
High Traffic Item
Area 51
Ryan Briscoe, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
