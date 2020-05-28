NASCAR podcast: Rudy Fugle

In a short amount of time, Rudy Fugle has become one of the winningest crew chiefs in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. To date, Fugle has called the shots in 148 races and has gone to victory lane with numerous drivers a total of 28 times.

This week, we get to know Fugle and how he got to Kyle Busch Motorsports where he’s currently working with rookie Christian Eckes. Fugle breaks down his journey in NASCAR and where he’s been before landing at KBM, as well as when he realized he didn’t want to be a part of the family business.

Plus: