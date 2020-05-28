Crandon reschedules June Brush Run

One of off-road racing’s oldest and most renowned racetracks has elected to postpone June’s 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend, Crandon International Raceway and Championship Off-Road (COR) series officials announced the rescheduling of the traditional Midwest off-road season kick-off from June 19-21 to September 25-27.

The current pandemic has forced the postponement and cancellation of motorsports events around the world. While Wisconsin has lifted most of its state restrictions on reopening businesses of all types, a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forest County has raised concerns within the tight-knit community of Crandon.

Currently, all of the other race weekends that comprise the inaugural 2020 COR season remain the same, with the first event now slated for ERX Motor Park near Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 10-11. The the 51st Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races scheduled over Labor Day weekend will still take place on September 3-5, with the fifth annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup scheduled for Sunday, September 6.

“For the past several months, we have been working towards a safe and entertaining opener of the new Championship Off-Road series right here in Crandon” said Crandon International Raceway President Cliff Flannery. “But after speaking with local and state leaders, health officials and the local residents, we felt it is in the best interest of everyone to postpone the event until this fall.”

The overall structure of Crandon International Raceway is unique in many aspects, but especially so in that it operates as a non profit 501c entity granting much of its earnings back to local charity and youth groups. In turn, up to 500 of these volunteers pitch in every race weekend at the massive 400-acre facility.

In 2019, the track donated nearly $100,000 back to more than 20 charity groups and educational scholarships.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the city of Crandon for their decades of support, for without their enthusiasm and volunteer efforts the Big House would never have survived, let alone thrived, for 50 years,” added Crandon International promoter Marty Fiolka. “Our facility has a very comprehensive plan to maximize public safety, including operation upgrades that will only make our events a better experience for all. This is a very challenging and fluid time in history, but we are going to make both of our September races special and unique for our fans, race teams and corporate partners.”

“The Crandon staff would especially like to extend our gratitude to Forest County Sheriff John Dennee and Health Director Jacee Shepard for their tireless efforts in helping guide us moving forward in a responsible and safe manner,” added Fiolka.