CGR to honor late NTT DATA CEO McCain at Texas

Chip Ganassi Racing’s NTT IndyCar Series team will pay tribute to former NTT DATA CEO John McCain, who died in February after battling a brain tumor, with a special logo featured on Felix Rosenqvist’s entry at Texas Motor Speedway.

An avid supporter of motor racing who was central to forging the link with IndyCar, McCain was also responsible for designing the new livery applied to Rosenqvist’s NTT-sponsored No. 10 CGR entry. Born in 1959, the McCain family moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, while he was a child, and it was there where a youthful passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was developed and further cemented while attending Indiana University.

Through the relationship originally developed with CGR, McCain was instrumental in elevating NTT DATA’s IndyCar presence by signing on as the series’ title sponsor.

“What a great guy John was,” IndyCar’s 2019 Rookie of the Year told RACER. “You heard everyone said that about him. He was so involved in racing and such a huge part of our NTT DATA racing program here. I hope he sees the tribute and smiles down at Texas and knows we miss him and are thinking about him and his family. May he rest in peace.”