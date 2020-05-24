Texas IndyCar opener shifts to NBC

NBC Sports announced Sunday that the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season-opening Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will now be televised in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday, June 6, moving from its originally scheduled window on NBCSN.

This marks the first time NBC Sports has showcased the IndyCar Series in primetime on NBC, and will be the first IndyCar race to be on broadcast television in primetime since 2013.

“America has a thirst for live sports, so we’re thrilled to showcase the spectacular racing of the NTT IndyCar Series in primetime on the broadcast network,” said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

NBC had scheduled a record eight network races for 2020 before the pandemic but none of them were at night and the ever-changing schedule now allows some newfound flexibility.

The broadcast booth of Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell will call the race and there will be pre- and post-race shows on NBCSN with Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast reporting from the pits.

Live comprehensive coverage of practice and qualifying from Texas Motor Speedway will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.