Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, May 20, with Doug Boles

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, May 20, with Doug Boles

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, May 20, with Doug Boles

By 2 hours ago

By |

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joins us for The Week In IndyCar a few days ahead of the Indy 500’s original race date to discuss a variety of IMS-related topics submitted by fans via social media.

Episode time stamps:

  • Different feelings around IMS during the coronavirus shutdown (starts at 5m17s)
  • Where IMS currently stands on having fans at the Brickyard 400 and Indy 500 (16m50s)
  • Planning for the combined IndyCar/NASCAR July 4 event (20m51s)
  • Ticket renewals for the 2021 Indy 500 (27m58s)
  • What will happen to all the pre-printed May 24 Indy 500 memorabilia? (29m28s)
  • Will the memorabilia show be held? (31m58s)
  • Doug’s path to becoming president of IMS (34m08s)
  • Improvement plans for the IMS Museum (41m03s)
  • Bringing various racing series back to IMS (43m20s)
  • Favorite fan stories (48m40s)

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home