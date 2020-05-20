The Week In IndyCar, May 20, with Doug Boles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joins us for The Week In IndyCar a few days ahead of the Indy 500’s original race date to discuss a variety of IMS-related topics submitted by fans via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.