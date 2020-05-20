The Week In IndyCar, May 20, with Doug Boles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joins us for The Week In IndyCar a few days ahead of the Indy 500’s original race date to discuss a variety of IMS-related topics submitted by fans via social media.
Episode time stamps:
Different feelings around IMS during the coronavirus shutdown (starts at 5m17s)
Where IMS currently stands on having fans at the Brickyard 400 and Indy 500 (16m50s)
Planning for the combined IndyCar/NASCAR July 4 event (20m51s)
Ticket renewals for the 2021 Indy 500 (27m58s)
What will happen to all the pre-printed May 24 Indy 500 memorabilia? (29m28s)
Will the memorabilia show be held? (31m58s)
Doug’s path to becoming president of IMS (34m08s)
Improvement plans for the IMS Museum (41m03s)
Bringing various racing series back to IMS (43m20s)
