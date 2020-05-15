The Week In IndyCar, May 15, with Larry Foyt
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
A.J. Foyt Racing president Larry Foyt returns to The Week In IndyCar to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.
Episode time stamps:
- Foyt on whether the COVID-19 delay has helped or hurt the team (starts at 1m08s)
- Thoughts on the team’s revised engineering group (4m32s)
- Where Sebastien Bourdais might fit into the revised schedule (7m08s)
- How the split Texas and Indy shop setup is working out (10m43s)
- Building the Foyt Museum (13m21s)
- Future line-ups (16m41s)
- What A.J. has been doing during the shutdown (21m26s)
- Does A.J. have a softer side? (26m55s)
- 2011 Indy 500 and replacing Bruno Junqueira with Ryan Hunter-Reay (28m57s)
- Throwback livery plans (34m34s)
