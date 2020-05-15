Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, May 15, with Larry Foyt

The Week In IndyCar, May 15, with Larry Foyt

A.J. Foyt Racing president Larry Foyt returns to The Week In IndyCar to discuss a wide variety of topics on our listener-driven Q&A show.

Episode time stamps:

  • Foyt on whether the COVID-19 delay has helped or hurt the team (starts at 1m08s)
  • Thoughts on the team’s revised engineering group (4m32s)
  • Where Sebastien Bourdais might fit into the revised schedule (7m08s)
  • How the split Texas and Indy shop setup is working out (10m43s)
  • Building the Foyt Museum (13m21s)
  • Future line-ups (16m41s)
  • What A.J. has been doing during the shutdown (21m26s)
  • Does A.J. have a softer side? (26m55s)
  • 2011 Indy 500 and replacing Bruno Junqueira with Ryan Hunter-Reay (28m57s)
  • Throwback livery plans (34m34s)

