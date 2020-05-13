Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RETRO: The story of King Hiro

The tale of ‘King Hiro’ ranks as one of the best to come from the 1990s CART IndyCar Series. Formula 1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi and his former Team Penske crew chief Chuck Sprague share the story of how IndyCar driver Hiro Matsushita earned his infamous nickname.

IndyCar, Podcasts

