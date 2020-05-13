IndyCar season to conclude at St. Petersburg in October

The NTT IndyCar Series has set October 25 as its new season finale for the postponed Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The Floridian street course, which traditionally opens IndyCar’s calendar, was the first event scratched from the 2020 schedule in March in response to the coronavirus; the new date falls three weeks after the Oct. 3 Harvest Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire IndyCar community holds dear,” said series CEO Mark Miles. “We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor (Rick) Kriseman, (promoter) Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend of IndyCar action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St. Pete circled on their calendars.”

Tickets purchased for the March 13-15 St. Petersburg race will be honored at the October race, with instructions to ticket buyers via a forthcoming email from Green Savoree Race Promotions.

“Having a rescheduled date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a very positive development,” said GSRP co-owner Kim Green. “This could only happen because of our partners’ commitment and support at City of St. Petersburg, IndyCar and Firestone. We hope this offers both Floridians and our race fans something to look forward to later this year as we navigate through these unprecedented times for us all.”