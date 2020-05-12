NASCAR expands Xfinity, Truck grid sizes at select events

NASCAR officials will expand the starting lineups for both the Xfinity Series and Gander Truck Series at races scheduled to run without qualifying.

Both series will now have a full field at 40 teams. In the Xfinity Series, that translates into four additional drivers. The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will increase its field size by eight drivers. NASCAR said that the change was made to allow more teams the opportunity to race.

“This move is critical for the long-term health of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “There are many new full-time and part-time team owners who have made significant commitments to our sport and secured sponsorship to participate this season. NASCAR wants to enable these teams to fulfill their commitments and grow their businesses without being affected by circumstances out of their control.”

NASCAR returns to competition next week after a two-month pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Xfinity Series will run at Darlington on Tuesday, May 19. There will not be qualifying for that race or their race at Charlotte on Monday, May 25.

NXS details:

– Maximum of 40 drivers (up from 36)

– Currently, 36th finishing position receives one point

– Under expanded field size, 36th to the balance of the field will be awarded one point

– Post entries will not be eligible for the event

The Truck Series returns to action Tuesday, May 26, at Charlotte. There will not be qualifying for that event.

Truck details:

– Maximum of 40 drivers (up from 32)

– Currently, 32nd finishing position receives five points

– Under expanded field size, 32nd to the balance of the field will be awarded five points

– Post entries will not be eligible for the event