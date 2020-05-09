Wehrlein dominates Esports Monaco Formula E

Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein knocked BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther out of the points lead with a lights to flag victory on a virtual Monaco street circuit, Round 3 of the ABB Formula E #RaceAtHome Challenge series race in support of UNICEF.

Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne finished second and Guenther wound up third.

Starting on the pole, Wehrlein led the way on the historic Monaco street circuit. Behind, Vandoorne was tagged going through Turn 1 by home team Rokit Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, while Guenther took advantage, slipping through from fifth into second place.

Behind Guenther, Mortara was caught in the chaos that unfolded as the field piled up coming through Turn 1, disrupting the running order further down the pack.

After four laps, Guenther sat just three seconds behind leader Wehrlein.

Down in 20th place, Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird received a 10 second penalty for his involvement in the early chaos, meaning the British driver faced imminent elimination.

All calm for ten seconds – and then chaos! Highlights from Round 3 of the ABB Formula E #RaceAtHome Challenge in support of @UNICEF Donate to UNICEF – https://t.co/9KqVKEr3qA pic.twitter.com/zj8uTBHouX — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) May 9, 2020

Winner of the series’ first two rounds, Guenther climbed no further and finished third behind Vandoorne and Wehrlein. With the fastest lap of the race in hand, Wehrlein sailed through the final corner in first, winning the race from lights to flag.

“The start was very important,” said the winner. “After that I had a small gap and I just kept the pace. For me, it was quite an easy race.”

Link to the race replay: https://youtu.be/VizPKu9_hKs