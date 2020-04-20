Silverstone ready to host two F1 races behind closed doors

Silverstone is ready to host two Formula 1 races behind closed doors, according to the circuit’s managing director Stuart Pringle.

The first nine rounds of the F1 season have so far been either postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the French Grand Prix on June 28 looking increasingly likely to also be rearranged. That leaves Austria and Great Britain as the first two events currently on the calendar, and while major revisions are expected to the schedule, those venues could host multiple races.

“We have discussed all sorts of permutations, including hosting two races over one weekend, and two races over consecutive weekends,” Pringle told the Guardian. “I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.

“F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is. We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two, and could they be behind closed doors. The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything.”

While F1 is currently working on a completely new calendar and promoters are analyzing ways it can help facilitate a return once lockdown restrictions ease, Pringle says it all depends on government advice and making announcements at the right time given the wider global situation.

“It’s important any discussion of a return to racing is appropriate,” he said. “Otherwise we risk being a distraction to the main message, which is stay at home, and we don’t want to do that.”

Lockdown restrictions have been extended in the United Kingdom until at least the second week of May, but certain other countries that have reported fewer deaths in Europe have started easing their guidelines.