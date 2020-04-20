Rebellion revises LMP1 withdrawal plans

LMP1 team Rebellion Racing still plans to finish the current FIA WEC season, despite changes to the calendar meaning that it will now race in Bahrain in December.

Previously Rebellion had said that its last race in sportscars would be the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. But, with the COVID-19 situation pushing the Le Mans 24 Hours back to September, and prompting the addition of the Bahrain event to make up for the cancelled race at Sebring last month, Rebellion has revised its plans.

“Like announced previously, Rebellion Racing will quit the WEC after the last race of the current season after 13 years of racing in GT, LMP1 and LMP2,” the team said in a statement.

“Unlike what some media have announced lately, we have no plans to compete in another championship in the future. Our only race will be the Dakar 2021, like we did in 2020.”

Rebellion’s exit from the top level of sportscar racing comes after its partnership with Peugeot for its forthcoming FIA WEC program was both announced and then terminated earlier this year. Alex Pesci, the President of Rebellion, said at the time, that the decision was made to give the team “time to redefine the contours of its business.”

Calim Boudhadra, the CEO of Rebellion, added that: “The Rebellion Corporation Brand strategy must change!”