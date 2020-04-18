Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Check out the entries in the Corvette Museum’s online car show

Image by Ed Van Scoy

Check out the entries in the Corvette Museum’s online car show

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Check out the entries in the Corvette Museum’s online car show

By 2 hours ago

By |

Last week, we told you about the National Corvette Museum’s online car show that will present a total of 24 awards bestowed by a panel of celebrity judges. Now you can take a look at the galleries of cars submitted. Simply use the drop-down menu to select from a number of categories, including Race Cars. One of our favorites is an entry from Fred Kokaska in the Best Story category that speaks to the personal connections we have with the cars in our lives…

See more images and view the gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home