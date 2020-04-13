UPDATED: Larson uses racial slur during iRacing event

Kyle Larson used a racial slur over a Twitch livestream Sunday night during an iRacing event.

During an on-track session for the Monza Madness race, Larson first asked a fellow driver if they could hear him, and then followed up with the N-word.

Larson appeared unaware that his radio was being broadcast live for not only all the drivers in the session to hear, but Twitch viewers as well. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo quickly pointed out that Larson’s mic was hot, while other drivers reacted in disbelief.

“We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event,” said a statement issued by CGR. “The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

NASCAR offered a brief statement Monday morning that read: “NASCAR is aware of insensitive language used by a driver during an iRacing event on Sunday, and is currently gathering more information.”

The 30-lap race featured 62 drivers from various disciplines in motorsports competing at Monza. NASCAR driver Landon Cassill organized the event, and in addition to being streamed on multiple driver platforms, the race was also broadcast on eNASCAR.com.

Larson is a graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. He is not the first driver to find himself amid controversy over the use of a racial slur. In 2013, Jeremy Clements was suspended for two races and had to complete sensitivity training for using a racial slur. Clements was in the company of a reporter when he made the remark, which then became public and was reported to NASCAR officials.

This story has been updated since it was first published to include the statement from Chip Ganassi Racing.