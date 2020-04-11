Remembering Tommy Morrison, 1941-2020

Tommy Morrison, whose Chevy Corvettes and Camaros ruled 1980s and 1990s U.S. sports car racing, died April 2.

Morrison, a native of Glasgow, Kentucky, was inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame in 2017. A talented driver, he achieved more fame as a team owner and manager.

His first big Corvette win was at Mid-Ohio in August 1984, when his 1985 prototype broke the Porsche/Nissan stranglehold on top-tier showroom stock road racing in the U.S. Altogether, Morrison’s Mobil 1 Corvettes and Camaros would win more than two dozen SCCA and IMSA endurance races between 1984 and 1989. In addition, his contracts to conduct tests of Corvette brake, suspension and power train systems would find him working closely with GM engineers on future products.

