Andretti Autosport rallies around veteran mechanic struck by cancer

Veteran Andretti Autosport mechanic Corey McClish has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Support from within the team has been strong as dozens of teammates and senior leadership, all who’ve recently taken pay cuts during the coronavirus shutdown, have donated to a GoFundMe campaign created by his family to defray some of the medical costs associated with treatment and travel.

Prior to his fight against cancer, McClish spent many years on the road with Andretti’s IndyCar program, working with Danica Patrick, Dario Franchitti, and others while also going over the wall and serving as one of the fastest refuelers on pit lane.

More recently, McClish has shifted to a shop-based role, overseeing Andretti’s paint and composites operation, fitting bodywork and assisting other key pre-event functions, and joining the team on its extra entry for the Indy 500 where he’s worked with the likes of Fernando Alonso, Conor Daly, and more during the month of May.

“Corey was on my car for a good many years, including the 2007 Indy 500 win and championship,” Franchitti said. “He’s not built like your normal fueler, but that never stopped him; he’s as quick as anyone. Corey had the unfortunate job of being in charge of driver comfort on my car, and like all the guys who had that job over the years, I definitely tested his patience.

“To me at Team Green, then Andretti Green Racing, Corey was the guy who’d give me a wee bit of encouragement when I was down, and he’d have the biggest smile in victory lane. I’m really sad to hear about his health issues; he’s been through a lot over the years and beaten every challenge, and I hope he can do the same now.”