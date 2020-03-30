Eidson to join Aghakhani for Super Trofeo Championship

Once IMSA’s season resumes, two young talents will unite in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship as Jake Eidson is set to join teenager Steven Aghakhani in the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan.

The two will move up to the series’ Pro category after Eidson took 11 wins from 12 races last year in the Pro Am class, Aghakhani captured five wins from 10 Am events in 2019.

“First off, I just want to say how sad it’s been that people have had to suffer through this time, whether it has been physical illness, financial hardship or mental strain and stress,” said Aghakhani, 17. “Everyone is fighting through something right now, and my condolences go out to them. Racing is something we plan for all year round, so obviously it has been really hard to put that aside these last couple months.”

At 24, Eidson has made a successful turn towards sports cars after starting his racing journey in the junior open-wheel categories.

“We have to send our thoughts and prayers out to anybody that’s been affected by the coronavirus,” Eidson said. “We want to go racing, but there’s a much bigger picture and our condolences go to anyone that’s been affected by it. They are the number one priority. We love to race but the first priority is everybody’s safety.”