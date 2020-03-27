Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Leigh Diffey

NTT IndyCar Series on NBC host Leigh Diffey returns to The Marshall Pruett Podcast ahead of calling his first IndyCar iRacing event at Watkins Glen, and helps to answer a variety of questions on the newly-modified 2020 schedule where the Indy 500 has moved to August, among other calendar adjustments in the shortened championship.

Episode Time Stamps:

  • Show open and IndyCar iRacing preview
  • Listener Q&A (starts at 9m04s)

