The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Leigh Diffey
Image by Michael Levitt/LAT
Marshall Pruett
11 hours ago
NTT IndyCar Series on NBC host Leigh Diffey returns to The Marshall Pruett Podcast ahead of calling his first IndyCar iRacing event at Watkins Glen, and helps to answer a variety of questions on the newly-modified 2020 schedule where the Indy 500 has moved to August, among other calendar adjustments in the shortened championship.
Episode Time Stamps:
Show open and IndyCar iRacing preview
Listener Q&A (starts at 9m04s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
