Road to Indy announces iRacing series

Competitors representing all three levels of the world’s leading driver development platform will return to racing virtually this week when the Ricmotech Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires iRacing eSeries kicks off a five-race schedule on Saturday, March 28. The green flag for the 45-minute race is set for 1:04 pm ET and is a precursor to the debut of the six-race INDYCAR iRacing Challenge scheduled for 4:00 pm on Saturdays.

Headlined by Ricmotech Racing Simulators – a leader in high performance sim racing equipment – and administered by Xtrememotorsports, drivers will contest five road course events beginning with Barber Motorsports Park and followed each subsequent Saturday by Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit), Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Road to Indy TV, the broadcast production arm of the Road to Indy, will also be involved in the show’s content and supporting graphics, which continues a busy week for the Florida-based group as the new Road to Indy TV live roundtable “Off the Grid” will debut this Friday at 1:00 pm ET featuring Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires drivers Kyle Kirkwood, Robert Megennis and Rasmus Lindh via Skype.

A total of 30 Road to Indy drivers will mix it up with a few veterans as four team owners and former drivers have entered the fray including Ricardo Juncos of Juncos Racing, David Martinez of DEForce Racing, Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsport and Louis Meyer, great grandson of three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Louis Meyer, of Legacy Autosport.

Click here for entry list

Rob Howden, the Official Voice of the Road to Indy, will lead the eSeries race commentary, which will mirror an actual race weekend with pre- and post-race ceremonies. A 15-minute qualifying session will be held just prior to the race with drivers chasing bragging rights and the SimMetric Driver Performance Labs Pole Position Award.

All competitors will be racing for a cause as all registration fees to enter will be donated into a fund to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Utilizing the current Road to Indy points system, a champion will be crowned who will direct the distribution of the money raised to a good cause.

Fans can follow the weekly action on a series of outlets including the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, the iRacing eSports Network and the series’ respective Facebook platforms. In addition, live coverage will be carried by MAVTV Canada, which will be airing all Indy Lights races live in 2020 when the series returns to action as well as Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship highlight shows.