Pikes Peak Hill Climb postponed to August

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has joined virtually all other motorsports events in postponing its 2020 event, due to the cornavirus crisis.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone throughout the world, the Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has made the decision to postpone the 98th running of the race,” the PPIHC announced in a statement. The race has been delayed from June 28 to Sunday, August 30.

“With a full recognition and understanding related to the current coronavirus situation, our Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Race to the Clouds until August 30,” said PPIHC Chairman of the Board Tom Osborne. “As all Americans understand in these challenging times, there are numerous factors that may influence the decision to postpone, cancel, or reschedule major sports events, domestically and internationally — including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The safety of our competitors, fans, volunteers and partners is our major concern as we move forward.”

Fan Fest, which annually attracts more than 30,000 race fans in downtown Colorado Springs, will be set for Friday, August 28.

“Our Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family is important to us, and we believe this is the best option today. We feel confident that race teams, competitors and their crews, along with our loyal fans will support this change. We know this race is iconic and tremendously important to the auto racing world and our community, but the safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority,” said Megan Leatham, Executive Director.