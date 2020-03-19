Monaco GP canceled for 2020

The Monaco Grand Prix will not be held in 2020 due to a lack of possible alternative date, after initially being postponed by Formula 1.

Earlier on Thursday, three races in May — the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco — were all announced as being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with F1 stating it would “study the viability of potential alternative dates” for all races. However, the Automobile Club de Monaco has now confirmed it won’t be able to host the race on another date and therefore is canceled this year.

“The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated business, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable,” the club announced in a statement.

“As a result, and after careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide, it is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco Board of Directors has taken the decision to cancel the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique (May 8-10, 2020) and the 78th Grand Prix de Monaco Formula 1, FIA World Championship (May 21-24, 2020).

“To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances, will it be possible to organize these events later this year.”

The announcement means there will not be a Monaco Grand Prix this year for the first time since 1954.

