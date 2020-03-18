GP of Long Beach confirms 2020 cancellation, refund plans

After working to secure a replacement date for its postponed April 17-19 event, the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach today announced that it will not be able to conduct the 2020 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach later in the year, and so the race has been officially cancelled. The GPALB also announced a ticket credit/refund policy for ticket holders.

“Over the past few days, we have actively pursued the possibility of rescheduling the Acura Grand Prix to a later date this year with the City of Long Beach, the Convention Center, the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and our other race sanctioning bodies,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association. “We are very disappointed that we were unable to put something together for all our loyal fans and valued clients, but trying to reassemble all the elements that have made the Long Beach event such a success does not appear feasible for 2020. As a result, our attention will now be focused on planning the 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.”

With the Acura Grand Prix unable to be conducted, the following two options will be offered to 2020 ticket holders:

The first option allows ticket holders to receive a credit for tickets purchased which will apply to the same level of admission to the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event. The credit will come with a Price Protection Plan which will not only protect them against any price increase for the 2021 Acura Grand Prix but also guarantee they can purchase the same level of ticket for the 2022 event at the 2020 price.

The second option gives ticket holders a full refund (less the processing fee) by April 30, 2020.

For more information about race postponements and cancellations across world motorsport, as well as updates for those holding tickets for affected events, click here.