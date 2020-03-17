NASCAR rolls out wide-ranging testing ban

In a rules bulletin issued Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced that all testing has been banned until further notice “due to unprecedented events”.

That includes but is not limited to wind tunnels (full and scale models), climatic tunnels, 7/8 posters, K&C rigs (static and dynamic) and driver simulators. The driver simulators ban includes those used by the manufacturers, but does not extend to iRacing.

The ban is for all testing not directly related to the Next Gen race car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. Clint Bowyer was to test the car Monday and Tuesday of this week in Atlanta, but following the postponement of the race, the test was canceled.

NASCAR said that this policy will give “the industry a chance to be socially conscious and not feel like they’re putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage.”

Eight races have so far been postponed due to COVID-19. NASCAR plans to return to action on May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway.