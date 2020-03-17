IMSA postpones Mid-Ohio race

IMSA’s May 1-3 visit to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course has been postponed.

The Green Savoree Race Promotions event, which stood as the next race on IMSA’s calendar after this weekend’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was moved to November, and April’s Long Beach Grand Prix was cancelled, served as the Round 4 for the series.

According to an update from GSRP, efforts to find a replacement date will follow:

“Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can confirm the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will not take place as previously scheduled from May 1-3.

“This delays the start of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season opening and will impact the following IMSA-sanctioned series: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama.

“Acura, IMSA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are in discussions to identify a new date later in 2020.”

Barring its cancellation or postponement, the next race on the calendar for IMSA is the shared IndyCar weekend on the streets of Belle Isle in Detroit on May 29-30.

