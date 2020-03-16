Tracks offer refund, exchange details for last round of NASCAR postponements

Three of the five additional NASCAR tracks which have had their races postponed have already announced information for fans curious about their tickets.

Texas Motor Speedway

Ticket holders on file may use their March 27-29, 2020, tickets for the postponed event; choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent; or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes.

The 120 percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at TexasMotorSpeedway.com/ticket-exchange/ to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Ticketholders on file at Bristol Motor Speedway and through Food City stores may use their April 3-5, 2020, tickets for the postponed event; choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent; or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.

The event credit can be applied towards any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120 ercent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at BristolMotorSpeedway.com/exchange to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

Talladega Superspeedway

Tickets for the April 24-26, 2020, events will be honored on the rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent of total amount paid to apply towards future events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and Talladega Garage Experience admissions.

The 120 percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability.