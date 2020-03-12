IndyCar St Pete to run behind closed doors; condensed schedule

Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will run as scheduled, but it won’t have any spectators due to the threat of the coronavirus.

After announcing Thursday morning there will be no general admission tickets sold for IndyCar’s 2020 season-opener, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman confirmed Thursday afternoon that the weekend will be condensed from three days to two, with only crew members, media and necessary race personnel permitted inside the street course.

Practice and qualifying will be Saturday, with Friday’s track activity limited to support events. NBCSN will still televise the 3:30 p.m. green flag preceded by a 45-minute pre-race show.

On the heels of the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons, college conferences cancelling their basketball tournaments, NASCAR racing behind closed doors at Atlanta this weekend, and the cancellations and postponements related to IMSA and the WEC’s previously-scheduled double-header at Sebring next week, IndyCar officials met with city government and health officials before deciding to carry on with the St Pete event.

The Players golf championship is also continuing in Ponte Vedra, Fla. but without spectators.