IMSA postpones Sebring until November

IMSA’s Twelve Hours of Sebring has been postponed until November.

The decision, which follows the overnight cancellation of the WEC’s side of the double-bill ‘Super Sebring’ event, comes in the wake of new restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on travel from Europe, which a statement issued by IMSA on Thursday morning acknowledged would “prevent a number of drivers, teams and key personnel from participation.”

The newly-scheduled November 11-14 date means that the Sebring will become the final event on IMSA’s 2020 calendar. That same weekend will also feature the rescheduled IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge season-ending races.

Previously-purchased 2020 admission tickets and parking will be honored at the rescheduled Sebring event.