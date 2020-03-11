Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Road to Indy

2020 Indy Lights season preview with Katie Hargitt

It’s time to launch a new season of the Indy Lights series presented by Cooper Tires, and we have NBC Sports reporter Katie Hargitt, who covers the series and Road To Indy as a whole, to help us preview the year and highlight which teams and drivers are tipped for success, and who is tipped to win the championship and graduate to the NTT IndyCar Series.

