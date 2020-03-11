2020 Indy Lights season preview with Katie Hargitt

RACER Stuff 21m ago
Taking a different line
Track Rekord offers highly personalized coaching to track day drivers Driving and racing schools are nothing new. The most (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 45m ago
Mecum will offer Ken Miles Shelby GT350R at May 12-17 Indy auction
The awe-inspiring collection of John Atzbach — highlighted by the first 1965 Shelby GT350R Competition Model built, known as the (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
NASCAR tweaks procedures for Atlanta in response to coronavirus
While NASCAR has made no changes to its schedule, series officials remain in daily consultation about the coronavirus outbreak, and some (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1hr ago
A Duesie and Porsche 917 Can-Am share BOS honors at Amelia Concours
A 1929 Duesenberg J-218 Town Limousine and 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder were crowned this year’s Best of Show at the 25th annual (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Ragan returning to Trucks at Richmond
David Ragan will jump back into a truck next month for the first time since 2006 with DGR-Crosley. The team announced Wednesday that the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
ACO postpones Le Mans bikes; 24 Hours still on
The 24H Moto event at Le Mans has become the latest significant motorsports event to be affected by the COVID-19 situation worldwide. (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Rosenqvist keeping it simple for sophomore IndyCar season
It will be a genuine surprise if Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist fails to claim a first win, and possibly more, throughout (…)
Off Road 5hr ago
Lucas Oil Off Road opener postponed due to weather
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO announced that it has rescheduled the rounds of its season-opening race — the OPTIMA (…)
Trans Am 6hr ago
Trans Am West Coast Championship set to open at Sonoma
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship launches its fourth season at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, March (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Andretti transporter catches fire en route to St Petersburg
Andretti Autosport suffered a setback ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg when the transporter carrying Colton Herta’s (…)
