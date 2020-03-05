Mint 400 live stream
Image by Art Eugenio
Mint 400 live stream
The 2020 Mint 400 is now officially underway, and today is when things get serious. A large field of unlimited class vehicles will take part in this morning’s Method Wheels Time Trials, taking place just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Complete qualifying results from today will be posted on RACER.com later today; in the meantime, you can watch the action live
here.
Mint 400, Off Road
Marty Fiolka
A lifelong enthusiast of off road motorsports, Marty Fiolka raced his first Baja 1000 in 1992 and still enjoys getting behind the wheel via his annual BFG Team Rennsport NORRA Mexican 1000 effort.
A graduate of University California at Long Beach, he founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi, SCORE International and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine. Marty is a current contributor to RACER Magazine and RACER.com as well as operating the promotional agency for Crandon International Raceway and annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup.
Fiolka was a 2014 Inductee to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada's Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film and author of two books; 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.
More …
