Image by Art Eugenio

Mint 400 live stream

The 2020 Mint 400 is now officially underway, and today is when things get serious. A large field of unlimited class vehicles will take part in this morning’s Method Wheels Time Trials, taking place just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Complete qualifying results from today will be posted on RACER.com later today; in the meantime, you can watch the action live here.

