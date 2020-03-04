The Week In IndyCar, March 4, with Mario Andretti

The great Mario Andretti joins us for The Week In IndyCar guest show to interact with fans in our listener-driven show. Of the topics submitted via social media, Andretti is asked about the Goodwood Festival of Speed, memories of his late nephew John Andretti, IndyCar’s new aeroscreen, racing against the late and legendary Canadian Formula 1 driver Gilles Villeneuve, riding a MotoGP bike, and the supposed 30-year split and recent reunion with Bobby Unser, who was awarded the contentious win at the 1981 Indy 500.