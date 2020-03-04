Ferrari Racing Days to feature live streaming for Ferrari Challenge

The popular Ferrari Racing Days event will once again be live streamed for those unable to attend this weekend’s celebration of all things Ferrari at Road Atlanta in person.

Between the Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti, XX and Club Competizione GT programs, more than 100 Ferraris are set to take to the track during the event.

The live stream will be available at live.ferrari.com, opening with Ferrari Challenge Qualifying at 8:00 AM (all times in ET) on both Saturday and Sunday, and will show all Ferrari Challenge sessions throughout the day.

The 2.54-mile circuit will play host to over 50 drivers in Ferrari Challenge competition as the series stages the second event weekend of the championship.

First breaking cover earlier this year at during the Ferrari Challenge season-opener at Daytona, the 670 hp 3.9-liter twin turbo V8-powered Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo brings improved aerodynamics, an upgraded tire package from Pirelli that provides more grip and longevity as well as a new differential and TCS configurations. The same steering wheel that has been put to winning use in the Ferrari 488 GT3 has now been integrated into the Evo platform as well.

With four classes (Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell, Coppa Shell Am) of competition split into two run groups, Ferrari Challenge races will be thirty minute sprints from start to finish. Daytona race winners Cooper MacNeil (Trofeo Pirelli), John Megrue (Trofeo Pirelli Am), Justin Wetherill (Coppa Shell Am), Jason McCarthy and Rich Baek (Coppa Shell) will all be looking to make strides in their championship pursuits after opening the year on top in Daytona’s twin night races.

The F1 Clienti program sees a selection of former Formula 1 Ferraris take to the track, and five different iterations will be on hand this weekend including cars formerly driven by Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa.

When these cars last ran at Road Atlanta in 2018, Marc Gene took to the circuit in an ex- Michael Schumacher F2004 to post an all-time lap circuit record with his blistering 1m01.2s.

Meanwhile, focused on track-only, highly-limited edition cars like the Ferrari 599XX and the 1,000 hp+ FXX-K, the XX Program offers select clients the opportunity to be involved in the development of the Ferraris of the future. Launched in 2005 with the Ferrari FXX, the program has only picked up speed ever since. Over 20 FXX Program machines, including icons like the Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari, are expected to take to the track as part of the Ferrari Racing Days event.

Ferrari fans that miss the sounds of Ferrari GT machines that they saw in competition in the last three decades will relish the lapping by the Club Competizioni GT machines on Sunday. Twelve Ferrari models are eligible to join the Club Competizioni GT, ranging from the 1989 F40 Competizione of 1989 to the 488 GTEs and GT3s currently available to Ferrari’s racing customers.