Hinchcliffe joins NBC motorsports team

James Hinchcliffe may not be racing full-time in IndyCar this year, but the Canadian will be a regular presence nonetheless having joined NBC Sports as a motorsports analyst for 2020. Hinchcliffe, who will be racing for Andretti Autosport in three events (Indianapolis GP, Indy 500 and at Texas) this season, will serve as a driver analyst for a majority of NBC Sports’ 2020 IndyCar race coverage, providing reports from pit road. He will make his debut at the season opener in St. Petersburg, the weekend of March 13-15.

Hinchcliffe’s on-air schedule will include Long Beach, his home race at Toronto on the streets of Toronto and the season finale at Laguna Seca. He will also be part of NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage in the week prior to competing in the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC.

In addition to his role on IndyCar coverage, Hinchcliffe will provide analysis during NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Fourth of July weekend. He will also serve as an analyst for select IMSA races, beginning with Sebring on March 20-21, and will contribute to Indy Lights coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass throughout the year.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC Sports team and covering so many awesome racing series in 2020,” said Hinchcliffe. “NBC Sports has covered IndyCar for more than a decade and I’ve gotten to know Diff (announcer Leigh Diffey) really well over that time. I used to bang wheels with PT and Townsend (NBC’s IndyCar analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell) so our relationships go way back and it will be great getting to work them, and all the behind the scenes staff at NBC Sports, throughout the season. I’ve always loved educating people on the finer points of IndyCar racing and I’m excited to jump in and share my expertise and perspective as a current driver with all of the fans and viewers.”

“James Hinchcliffe is one of the most dynamic personalities in motorsports and we’re excited to bring The Mayor of Hinchtown to the NBC Sports team for 2020,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “James’ engaging personality, combined with his unique perspective of what these drivers are experiencing in real time, will be a great addition to our motorsports coverage.”