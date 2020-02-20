Alan excited for ARCA West debut in Las Vegas

Lawless Alan will debut his No.12 AUTOParkit / Bill McAnally Racing Toyota Camry under the lights in tonight’s ARCA Menards West Star Nursery 150 on the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re super excited to have Lawless join our team,” said team owner Bill McAnally. “He’s a proven winner and champion, and he did a great job for us (in two races) last year. In 2018, he was the Irwindale Late Model champion and last year he was TA2 Rookie of the Year in the Trans Am.

“We’re confident Lawless will be a contender for BMR and AUTOParkit in ARCA Menards West.”

The 20-year-old California native will compete in all 10 West rounds plus select ARCA Sioux Chief races in 2020.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity since last fall,” Alan said. “BMR does a fantastic job, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of my AUTOParkit BMR Toyota Camry.

“Last year, I ran with BMR at Sonoma and New Hampshire. After that, I knew I wanted to drive for Bill in ARCA this year.”

“Racing drives our company,” explained AUTOParkit Marketing Director Steve Sharp. “We’ve sponsored Lawless in Legends, Late Models and Trans Am. His performances have brought attention to our brand and our fully automated parking systems. The growth of our company and Lawless as a driver have mirrored one another, so it’s natural for us to take this next step together.”

“Tonight it gets real,” Alan added. “I want to start the season strong and have a good finish for myself and AUTOParkit. BMR knows how to build fast cars, but there will be a lot of fast cars in the show at Vegas. You don’t come to Vegas to lose, though; you come to Vegas to win.”