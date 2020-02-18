Andretti expected to announce Hinchcliffe for Indy 500

After months of wondering about his IndyCar future, it appears James Hinchcliffe finally has some good news to share.

Andretti Autosport has scheduled a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Wednesday morning to make a partnership announcement, and RACER.com believes it will be confirmation of Hinchcliffe driving a sixth Andretti car this May with sponsorship from Genesys.

The popular 33-year-old Canadian was dropped by Arrow McLaren SP last November despite having one year remaining on his contract, and after securing Genesys backing to run Indy, it was believed he’d likely end up with RLL or Dale Coyne Racing since there were no open seats at Andretti at the time.

Michael Andretti was planning to bring back Fernando Alonso to the Indianapolis 500 before Honda of Japan informed him last month that the two-time Formula 1 champion is still persona non grata for his comments about Honda’s F1 engine, and will not be allowed to run one of their powerplants.

So that suddenly opened the door for the Mayor of Hinchtown, who won three of his six IndyCar victories with Andretti between 2012 and 2014.

Hinchcliffe, who is a favorite of Honda and is featured in its national advertising campaign, will join Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach for his eighth attempt at winning IndyCar’s biggest prize.