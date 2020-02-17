Auberlen joins BimmerWorld for 2020 World Challenge

BimmerWorld will return to the 2020 SRO America season in both GT4 America and TC America, with a quartet of the world’s top drivers including six-time sports car champion Bill Auberlen, aiming for two class championships for BMW.

This year’s BimmerWorld driving squad consists of Auberlen, James Clay, Chandler Hull, and James Walker, Jr., all from the U.S. Auberlen and Walker will share the No. 82 BMW M4 in the GT4 series, while Clay (No. 36) and Hull (No. 94) will compete in the TC America series in a pair of BMW M240i’s.

Auberlen brings a storied history with the BMW brand to the Virginia-based BimmerWorld team. He has driven BMWs in more races than any other driver in the world to become the all-time winningest American driver in a leading series.

Having claimed six professional championships (four with BMW power) and competed in over 500 professional races to date, the California native is the most decorated and prolific BMW driver in the world. His results include over 90 race victories, 190 podium finishes, 55 pole positions, 80 fastest race laps, and 110 lap records.

Clay will run the full TC America series for the first time since 2009. In 2019, he competed in GT4 America as well as the TC America double-header weekend at Road America where he took home a victory and podium. In 2019, he competed in over 20 races on American soil with three wins, 10 podium finishes, one pole position, and three fastest race laps, all in BMWs.

Clay also races in Germany at the ADAC 6-hour and Nurburgring 24-hour, and competes at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Hull (photo above), in his first pro season, surprised by finishing third in the TC America driver’s championship. He was named Rookie of the Year for his season’s success, capturing four podiums, seven top-5 finishes, and one pole.

In 2020, Hull will team with Tyler Cooke in the SRO GT4 European series and with Cameron Evans in the VLN series at the Nurburgring, as well as running the ADAC 6-hour and Nurburgring 24-hour races.

Walker ran the TCR series in TC America in 2019, finishing with three podiums and two fastest laps. Over the past three years, he has entered 32 professional races, finishing with three victories, 13 podiums, two pole positions, and 10 fastest race laps.

Walker’s day-job expertise in vehicle dynamics will bring further expertise to the veteran team.

“We’re very excited about this season of racing!” said Clay, president of BimmerWorld and team manager. “We have a mix of very seasoned and accomplished drivers partnered with the most up-and-coming drivers in North America. Our stable of BMW racing machines will be a perfect complement for the aggregated driving talent.”

TC team owner Jeff Hull added, “With driver talent like this backed by BMW power, along with our outstanding line-up of sponsors, we expect great results in 2020.”