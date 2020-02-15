Lotterer clinches Porsche's first Formula E pole in Mexico City

After a fraught morning, it was TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer who clinched the Julius Baer Pole Position in Mexico City, setting a fast lap of 1m07.922s. The German driver, still looking for his first Formula E victory, will start ahead of Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans and Mercedes-Benz EQ rookie Nyck de Vries.

ANDRE THE GIANT! (of Mexico City) Huge news as @Andre_Lotterer secures @PorscheFormulaE's first ever Julius Baer Pole Position ⚡️ #MexicoCityEPrix pic.twitter.com/dm4USh6esl — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 15, 2020

Despite setting the third fastest time in the Super Pole shootout, Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein will be forced to start at the back due to a gearbox change. After coming painfully close to winning his first race here in Mexico last year — he was overtaken just meters from the finish line — the German driver will need to fight through the pack to gain any points here in the capital city.

Behind de Vries sits former champion Sebastian Buemi (Nissan e.dams), while Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird rounded off the Super Pole selection and will start fifth.

Just missing out on Super Pole was fellow Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns who qualified sixth. Behind Frijns are Geox Dragon’s Nico Mueller and reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah), who looks to improve on his steady start to the season.

Vergne’s teammate Antonio Felix da Costa and Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne round out the top 10.

After a miserable race here in Mexico City last year, Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland will start the race in 12th ahead of Geox Dragon’s Brendon Hartley who moves up to 13th after Jerome D’Ambrosio joins his teammate down the bottom of the starting order after being penalized for a gearbox change.

With the penalty for both gearbox changes applied, Mahindra’s Pascal Wehrlein will start in 22nd, while his teammate D’Ambrosio will start 23rd.

After a troubled morning for the Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler squad following Daniel Abt’s accident in Practice 1, the German driver returned to the track after being discharged from hospital but failed to make it out into qualifying. It is unknown if the Audi driver will be able to start the race.