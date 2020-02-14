AlphaTauri launches with striking new livery

AlphaTauri has launched as a newly branded team with a striking new image for the 2020 season.

The former Toro Rosso team has undergone a name and identity change to promote Red Bull’s fashion brand AlphaTauri. In an extravagant launch event that featured a fashion show — first of the AlphaTauri spring/summer collection, then of the new team kit — the new look was unveiled at Red Bull’s Hangar 7 in Salzburg.

A brand new style for 2020 as #F1 meets fashion 🔥 What do you guys think? #AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/KHlmVVMlIH — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2020

In a major change from previous liveries, a white and matte blue design was displayed on a 2019 car, with heavy Honda branding.

At the same time, images of the 2020 car — known as the AT01 — were released online, incorporating a number of Red Bull parts due to a close technical partnership with Red Bull Technology.

Team principal Franz Tost reiterated the team’s target of finishing in the top five of the constructors’ championship, joking with drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat that a win is needed after second and third places last season.

“We have a very close relationship with Red Bull Technology,” Tost said. “We have the complete rear suspension from them, the gearbox from them, the hydraulics, the front suspension… That means also from the mechanical side we are very competitive.

“Expectations, we must be within the first five of the constructors’ championship. Our biggest competitive are usually Renault, McLaren, Racing Point and Haas. The rest we will see.”

The AT01 will run for the first time at Misano on Saturday, ahead of pre-season testing commencing on February 19.